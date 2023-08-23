Into the Unknown, Saints Open 2024 Season at Home on March 29

August 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time in the franchise's history this season, the St. Paul Saints played the first game of the year in March. That was on the road in Toledo, Ohio. Chalk up another first for 2024. The Saints will open the season in the month of March at CHS Field, the first time since the current iteration of the franchise began in 1993 that they will play a home game in March. The Saints 2024 season is a 150-game slate that kicks off on Friday, March 29 and concludes on Sunday, September 22.

The Saints begin the season with a three-game series against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at CHS Field from March 29-31.

The International League will continue the schedule it's adopted over the last three seasons, six-game series with a universal Monday off day. The lone exceptions to the six-game series are the opening three-game series of the season and a three-game series from July 19-21, in which the Saints will be on the road to face the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), following the four-day Major League All-Star break.

The Saints will host one, 12-game homestand with the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals) coming to town from April 23-28 followed by the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from April 30-May 5.

The Saints will play only one first-time opponent in 2024, the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets), who will come to CHS Field from June 4-9. Over the last two seasons, the Saints have hosted the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), but for the first time in the franchise's history, they will travel to First Horizon Park from April 2-7.

The 150-game schedule will consist of 75 home games and 75 road games. Game times, along with information on single game and group tickets, will be announced at a later date.

The Saints will play their closest rival, the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) a total of 24 times, 12 at home and 12 on the road. They will play three other teams 18 times, and it breaks down as follows: Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates, six at home, 12 on the road), Bats (six at home, 12 on the road), and Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals, 12 at home, six on the road). The Saints will play two teams 15 times: Clippers (nine at home, six on the road) and Mud Hens (six at home, nine on the road), and one team 12 times: Red Wings (six at home, six on the road. The rest of the schedule is made up of one six-game series: Buffalos Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays, six on the road), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves, six at home), Sounds (six on the road), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees, six at home), and Syracuse Mets (six at home).

Most series are six games in length, beginning on Tuesday and going through Sunday with all but one Monday being league-wide off-days. The lone non-Monday off day on the schedule is Labor Day, Monday, September 2. The Saints will begin their series at CHS Field against the I-Cubs on that Monday, with Tuesday, September 3 as the off-day before resuming the six-game series on Wednesday, September 4.

Overall, the Saints have 12 homestands, with one, 12-game homestands, 10, six-game homestands, and a three-game homestand.

The Saints will play one, 12-game roadtrip, one nine-game roadtrip, with the four-day All-Star break separating the six-game trip to Louisville and the three-game series at Toledo, and nine, six-game roadtrips.

In all, 39 of the 75 Saints home games will take place Friday-Sunday and 51 of 75 Thursday-Sunday. There are a total of three home games in March, 13 in April, 11 in May, 12 in June, 12 in July, 12 in August, and 12 in September. Full and half season tickets for the 2024 season are currently available. For more information contact the Saints ticket office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.