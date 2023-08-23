Walk-off Wednesday as Knights Win 4-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights secured a 4-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds in extra innings on a walk-off single from catcher Adam Hackenberg in the 10th inning on Wednesday night.

RHP Declan Cronin (2-0, 3.86 ERA) got the win by throwing two perfect innings in relief while striking out one batter before the team walked-it-off. RHP Deivi García also pitched a scoreless inning, only giving up one hit while striking out one batter.

At the plate, infielder Nate Mondou led the way, going 2-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored.

The Knights got on the 'board first in the second inning when Mondou hit a solo home run to put them ahead 1-0. Mondou brought another run in the fourth inning when he brought home infielder Xavier Fernández on an RBI single to go up 2-0.

Back-to-back singles brought home two runs for the Redbirds to tie the game up 2-2 in the sixth inning. In the top of the eighth inning, Moisés Gómez hit a solo home run to give Memphis a 3-2 lead. In the bottom half of the frame, outfielder Tyler Neslony hit a solo home run to right field to retie the game 3-3 late.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Knights sacrifice bunted their ghost runner to third base. After an intentional walk, they brought home the winning run on a Hackenberg RBI single.

The Knights will look to take the lead in the six-game homestand on Thursday against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field.

