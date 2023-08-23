Wings Drop Back-And-Forth Contest to WooSox

The Rochester Red Wings dropped the second of their six-game series against Worcester Wednesday night, 5-2, to even the series at a game apiece. LHP Alemao Hernandez allowed just one earned over 4.2 innings of work, while the offense scattered five hits highlighted by 1B Jake Noll's fifth home run of the season.

For the first time since 8/16 (eight games), the Wings struck first on the scoreboard. Jake Noll launched a solo shot to the opposite field in the fourth to give Rochester an early 1-0 lead. The homer was his fifth of the season, and first at Innovative Field since 7/4 against Buffalo.

Worcester responded in the fifth, loading the bases via two walks and a hit by pitch. DH Enmanuel Valdez followed with the fourth walk of the inning, scoring 1B Christian Arroyo to tie the game at one. LF Darren Baker doubled with one out in the sixth, his first two-bagger since 5/27 in Toledo. After a fly out to the warning track from CF Jacob Young, 2B Luis García took the lead back for the Wings with an RBI single up the middle that scored Baker.

After both teams were held scoreless in the seventh, Worcester evened the score again in the eighth after C Ronaldo Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Valdez. The WooSox took control in the top of the ninth, starting with an RBI triple from SS David Hamilton. CF Ceddanne Rafaela was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, setting up back-to-back hits that plated Hamilton and Rafaela to make the score 5-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Wings went down in order, falling by the same score.

Southpaw Alemao Hernandez made his second career Triple-A start Wednesday night, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out and walking a pair through 4.2 innings. RHP Amos Willingham was first out of the bullpen, and tossed 1.1 hitless innings with three punch outs. RHP Gerson Moreno, LHP Tim Cate and RHP Daniel Mengden covered the final three frames, combining to allow four earned on six hits.

Tuesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is LHP Alemao Hernandez. The southpaw bounced back after allowing six earned on nine hits in his Triple-A debut, and has now allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of his 16 starts this season between Rochester and Harrisburg.

Rochester is back in action Tuesday afternoon, looking to take a 3-0 series lead for the first time since 6/13-15 against Scranton/WB. RHP Wily Peralta is slated to make his team-leading 23rd start of the season against Worcester RHP Brian Van Belle. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

