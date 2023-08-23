August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (69-49) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (55-64)

Wednesday, August 23 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Jordan Wicks (3-0, 3.82) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (7-6, 5.30)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis will play game two of their six-game set today as Iowa will send Jordan Wicks to the mound. Wicks comes into today's contest with a perfect 3-0 record and a 3.82 ERA in seven starts with Iowa. The southpaw has allowed 14 earned runs on 26 hits and 13 walks while striking out 30 batters over his 33.0 innings pitched. He is limiting opponents to a batting average of .217 in his seven starts. In two starts against Indianapolis, Wicks is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six in 9.0 innings pitched. Opposite of Wicks will be Cam Alldred taking the ball for Indianapolis. Alldred is tied for the team-lead with seven wins and second on the Indians with his 14 starts in 26 total games. Through those games, the lefty is 7-6 with a 5.30 ERA, allowing 52 earned runs on 89 hits and 34 walks compared to 80 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched. In four games (two starts) against Iowa this year, Alldred is 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA, surrendering seven earned runs on 11 hits including three home runs. The I-Cubs have hit .275 against him in those four games, taking four walks compared to striking out nine times.

STAYING IN IT: Iowa's win last night moved their record in the second half to 26-19, a winning percentage of .578. It was a big night for a win, as the other four teams ahead of Iowa entering play last night all lost. St. Paul dropped a game to Omaha by a score of 14-4, allowing Iowa to surpass them for first place in the IL West division. The other three teams now ahead of Iowa are all in the East division, with Lehigh Valley (.622), Durham (.609) and Worcester (.600) each holding a slightly better win percentage than the I-Cubs. Lehigh Valley lost to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 14-1, Durham lost to Norfolk 6-1 and Worcester got walked-off against, dropping their game to Rochester 8-7. Iowa will need to continue to win games and get help against those three IL East teams in order to win the second half and make it to playoffs.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: Iowa recorded two four-run innings last night due in large part to the long ball. Jake Slaughter hit his team-leading 20th home run of the year in the first inning, a three-run shot to put Iowa up 4-0 early. The deep fly gave Slaughter home runs in back-to-back games after hitting a solo blast in the series finale against Louisville on Sunday. That wasn't the only back-to-back home run that occurred in last night's win. Iowa's second four-run inning last night also included back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches. Matt Mervis started the scoring with a two-run home run, immediately followed by a solo shot from Alexander Canario, growing Iowa's lead at the time to 10-2.

TOP DOGS: Both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alexander Canario are riding hitting streaks right now, with Crow-Armstrong at 15 games and Canario at 10. For Crow-Armstrong, his 15-game streak ties a career long set last year from April 22-May 10 with Myrtle Beach. The Cubs No. 1 prospect now has the longest streak for an I-Cub since Jim Adduci hit safely in 19 straight games from May 20-June 24 in 2019. Canario, Chicago's No. 14 ranked prospect, also tied his career-long 10-game hitting streak set earlier this year from June 29 to July 14. Over his current 10-game streak, the 23-year-old is hitting .311 (14-for-45) with 10 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs and 15 runs batted in.

IN THE WIN COLUMN: Shane Greene had his best outing of the year last night, tossing five shutout innings. Prior to this year, the 34-year-old hadn't started a game since 2016 with the Detroit Tigers, making 291 relief appearances between Triple-A and MLB from 2017-2022. Greene signed with Chicago on June 25 this year and made three relief appearances with the Arizona Complex League Cubs before getting assigned to Iowa on August 6. Since joining the I-Cubs, the righty has started all four of his games, stretching out to five innings for the first time last night. In his first start on August 6 against Toledo, Greene spun 2.0 scoreless innings following by 3.0 scoreless frames on August 9 against Omaha. He allowed his first runs to score his last time out, giving up four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five on August 16 against Louisville prior to last night's start. However, he put that all behind him, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six Indianapolis hitters to earn his first win in the Cubs organization last night. The win was his first win as a starter since April 13, 2016, with the Detroit Tigers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game two of their final six-game series this year, with Iowa currently holding a 1-0 series lead. The I-Cubs win last night moved them to 13-6 this year against Indianapolis, going 9-3 at Principal Park and 4-3 now at Victory Field. Their win made it three straight against the Indians dating back to their last series at Principal Park. Iowa is now 51-62 all-time overall against Indianapolis, going 23-35 all-time on the road against the Indians.

SHORT HOPS: Shane Greene's last win as a starter came back on April 13, 2016, as a member of the Detroit Tigers; the win came against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parent club of the Indianapolis Indians who he beat last night...Iowa scored 10 runs on 13 hits last night, marking their second consecutive game with 12 or more hits; five different players in the starting lineup recorded multi-hit efforts and four of those five also had two or more RBI...the I-Cubs could tie their home and road win totals with a win today, as they enter play with 35 home wins and 34 wins on the road this year...Iowa enters today's game with a perfect 6-0 record on the road in the month of August, going 10-8 overall this month...Iowa's win last night pushed their record to 14-8 in the first game of a series this year; with four series left to play this year, the I-Cubs are guaranteed to finish the year with a winning record in the first game of the series.

