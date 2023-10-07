Detroit Sends Seven Players to Griffins
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned forwards Austin Czarnik, Tim Gettinger, Taro Hirose and Nolan Stevens, and defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Brogan Rafferty to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday at 11 a.m. in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023
- Islanders Close Preaseason with 3-1 Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Release Four More from Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Complete Perfect Preseason with 3-1 Victory over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Sends Seven Players to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Assign Brodzinski and Harpur to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Alex Petrovic Loaned to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes NHL Preseason at Tucson Today - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Tucson, 3-2, in Preseason Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener With San Jose on Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Open Preseason with 3-2 OTW at Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Drop Preseason Opener Against Henderson Before Kicking off Regular Season Friday Night in Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.