Islanders Close Preaseason with 3-1 Setback

October 7, 2023







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, wrapped up their two-game preseason slate with a 3-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford on Saturday.

Sam Asselin scored against Hartford for the second time in three days - Bridgeport's lone tally.

Twenty-year-old rookie Tristan Lennox made his unofficial debut in net for the Islanders, making 27 saves in nearly the full 60 minutes. The 2021 third-round pick made a strong pad save at the doorstep just two minutes in and denied several other chances as Hartford outshot Bridgeport 4-0 early.

Mac Hollowell broke through with a power-play goal at 15:14 of the first period, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Shortly after Vincent Sevigny was called for hooking, Hollowell skated to the left circle and muscled a one-time slap shot past Lennox's glove.

The Islanders responded in the final 45 seconds of the period when Asselin beat Hartford's Louis Domingue near the crease for his second goal of the preseason. The even-strength tally was assisted by Jeff Kubiak and Reece Newkirk, who was assigned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Friday.

Blake Hillman registered the only goal of the second period to put Hartford ahead 2-1. The Wolf Pack defenseman settled the puck after a faceoff win on the right side and directed a long shot through traffic from above the circle.

Hartford extended its lead to 3-1 within the first 46 seconds of the third period when Nikolas Brouillard netted his first goal of the preseason.

The Islanders finished their brief exhibition schedule 0-2-0-0 after falling to Hartford at home on Thursday, 5-3. The in-state rivals will meet 10 times during the regular season beginning with Pucks & Pies Night on Friday, Nov. 10th at Total Mortgage Arena. Tickets are on sale now!

