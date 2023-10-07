Wolves Top Admirals 4-3 in Exhibition Finale
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals in the second of back-to-back exhibition games Saturday night.
Cavan Fitzgerald had two goals while Hank Crone and Rocco Grimaldi added scores as the Wolves skated to a 4-3 victory at Triphahn Community Center & Ice Arena.
Adam Scheel (35 saves) was strong in goal for the Wolves as the team's split a pair of exhibition contests in preparation for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.
After Milwaukee seized the lead with a shorthanded goal from Zach L'Heureux, the Wolves stormed back to take a 2-1 lead after one period.
First, Hank Crone found the back of the net after a scramble in front, beating Milwaukee goaltender Dylan Wells.
Later in the opening period, Fitzgerald wired a shot from the point that sailed past Wells to give the Wolves the advantage.
Jack Matier's score for the Admirals early in the second evened things at 2-2 before Fitzgerald struck again to put the Wolves out in front. The defenseman blasted a shot from the left circle that solved Wells for Fitzgerald's second of the game.
With the Wolves killing a penalty to start the third, Grimaldi made it 4-2 following a nifty pass with Cole Schneider.
Luke Prokop's power-play goal pulled the Admirals to within 4-3 but the Wolves held on for the victory.
Next up: The Wolves open their historic 30th season when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.
