Wolves Top Admirals 4-3 in Exhibition Finale

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals in the second of back-to-back exhibition games Saturday night.

Cavan Fitzgerald had two goals while Hank Crone and Rocco Grimaldi added scores as the Wolves skated to a 4-3 victory at Triphahn Community Center & Ice Arena.

Adam Scheel (35 saves) was strong in goal for the Wolves as the team's split a pair of exhibition contests in preparation for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

After Milwaukee seized the lead with a shorthanded goal from Zach L'Heureux, the Wolves stormed back to take a 2-1 lead after one period.

First, Hank Crone found the back of the net after a scramble in front, beating Milwaukee goaltender Dylan Wells.

Later in the opening period, Fitzgerald wired a shot from the point that sailed past Wells to give the Wolves the advantage.

Jack Matier's score for the Admirals early in the second evened things at 2-2 before Fitzgerald struck again to put the Wolves out in front. The defenseman blasted a shot from the left circle that solved Wells for Fitzgerald's second of the game.

With the Wolves killing a penalty to start the third, Grimaldi made it 4-2 following a nifty pass with Cole Schneider.

Luke Prokop's power-play goal pulled the Admirals to within 4-3 but the Wolves held on for the victory.

Next up: The Wolves open their historic 30th season when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.