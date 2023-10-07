Barracuda Open Preseason with 3-2 OTW at Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (1-0-0-) opened preseason play on Friday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield by defeating the Condors (0-0-1-0), 3-2, in overtime.

The first period would see the Barracuda pick up the first goal of the game when Brandon Coe (1) tipped in a Shakir Mukhamadullin shot at the 2:57 mark. During 4-on-4 play, Adam Raška (1) took the disk from a Condor, raced to the net, and slid a shot through Tyler Parks' five-hole at 12:56. San Jose would finish the period leading 2-0.

In the second period, Xavier Bourgault (1) got the Condors on the board at 10:12 as he snapped a shot stick-side past Magnus Chrona. Following the Bakersfield goal, San Jose would complete a planned goalie swap with Georgi Romanov taking over for Chrona in net.

At the 16:11 of the third period, Bourgault (2) would pick up his second of the night to tie the game on the power play but neither team would be able to find the regulation winner.

With 1:15 remaining in overtime, Ethan Cardwell (1) would net the GWG for his unofficial first tally in the AHL as Ozzy Wiesblatt found him streaking through the middle of the ice and Cardwell finished with a backhand-to-forehand move.

Parks would stop 23 of 26 in the loss while Chrona denied 22 of 23 in 33:06 of action and Romanov turned aside 15 of the 16 shots he faced in the final 33:33.

The Barracuda would end the night 0/4 on the power play while the Condors went 1/5.

The Barracuda close out their preseason at Tech CU Arena on Saturday afternoon in the second game of their back-to-back set against the Bakersfield Condors. Visit sjbarracuda.com for all of your Barracuda news and updates.

