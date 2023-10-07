Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes NHL Preseason at Tucson Today

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







NHL Preseason - Anaheim Ducks Vs Arizona Coyotes (At Tucson) The Tucson Arena and the Tucson Roadrunners are proud to host preseason action as the Arizona Coyotes will host the Anaheim Ducks for the third time since 2018 and for the second-straight year.

Tucson Tussles

September 25, 2022: Anaheim 3 Arizona 2

September 25, 2018: Anaheim 6 Arizona 4

Burning Preseason Rubber

Today marks the third meeting in seven days between the two teams with each side winning once so far. The two teams will next meet on Saturday, October 21 at 1 p.m. at Mullet Arena for the Coyotes home opener.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

During today's First Intermission, the Roadrunners will award the team's El Lazo de Tucson Community Partner of the Year honor to a group and leader that brings joy to the Southern Arizona community year-round and also shares an equal passion for sharing the game of hockey with everyone in their own unique way.

Defenseman J.J. Moser for the Roadrunners in 2021

Three Things

1) Several Roadrunners fan favorites from over the years are currently on the Coyotes roster including: last year's leading scorer in the AHL Mike Carcone (2021-2023), Lawson Crouse (2017-2018), J.J. Moser (2021), Victor Soderstrom (2021-2023), Ivan Prosvetov (2019-2023), Barrett Hayton (2021) and Matias Maccelli (2021-2022).

2) After last night's preseason contest in Henderson, the Roadrunners bussed back to the Old Pueblo; arriving this morning and well rested for today's 3 p.m. tilt. The team, coaches and staff will take their first day off of Training Camp to enjoy today's contest amongst you. The Roadrunners open the season Friday in Texas at 5 p.m. with the home opener against Coachella Valley scheduled for two weeks from today.

3) All fans in Southern Arizona will be able to watch the Coyotes open the season on Thursday in New Jersey and all year long on KGUN 9.2 via over-the-air television. 71 of 72 Coyotes games this season will air on KGUN 9.2 and also on Cox Channel 85 and Comcast Channel 1179.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Potvin on returning home from last night's preseason action to enjoy today's contest.

"Looking forward to seeing some of our old players. Soda (Soderstrom) could be in the lineup, Carcone could be in the lineup; it'll be fun to see them at the TCC."

Forward Lawson Crouse with Roadrunners during 2017-2018 season.

Number to Know

51 - Since coming to Southern Arizona in 2016, 51 total players have played for both the Roadrunners and the Coyotes. 11 players during the 2022-2023 season and 16 players during the 2021-2022 season appeared for both the Roadrunners and the Coyotes.

We're Doing It Live

Today's game audio will be available to listen to live at ArizonaSports.com, with Coyotes Radio Announcers Bob Heethuis, Lindsey Fry, and Luke Lapinski.

