Rangers Assign Brodzinski and Harpur to Wolf Pack

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski and defenseman Ben Harpur to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 30, appeared in 47 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 season. He scored 48 points (21 g, 27 a), good for the overall club lead. The native of Ham Lake, MN, also led the Wolf Pack in points-per-game with a 1.02 mark.

In 17 NHL games with the Rangers, Brodzinski recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) and a +3 +/- rating. He scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack in 2023.

Brodzinski was named the 14th captain in Wolf Pack history on October 22nd, 2021. He has held the honor for each of the past two seasons.

In 297 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Ontario Reign, Brodzinski has scored 242 points (115 g, 127 a). He's also skated in 101 NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, scoring 17 points (9 g, 8 a).

Brodzinski was selected in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Kings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Harpur, 28, split the 2022-23 campaign between the Wolf Pack and Rangers. He joined the Wolf Pack on a PTO on October 13th, 2022, then signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on October 27th, 2022.

In 17 games with the Wolf Pack a season ago, Harpur recorded five points (3 g, 2 a). That included a shorthanded goal in the club's 4-2 victory over the Hershey Bears on November 20th, 2022.

Following his recall to the Rangers, Harpur dressed in 42 games with the club, notching six points (1 g, 5 a).

Harpur has appeared in 193 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Milwaukee Admirals, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Binghamton Senators, scoring 61 points (10 g, 51 a). He's also skated in 198 NHL contests with the Rangers, Nashville Predators, and Ottawa Senators, scoring 21 points (2 g, 19 a).

The native of Hamilton, ON, was selected in the fourth round, 108th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators.

The Wolf Pack training camp roster now stands at 18 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 30 players.

