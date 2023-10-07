Kile and Karashik Strike at Wilkes

Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Brennan Saulnier and Nick Lappin and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen on game night

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Forward Alex Kile scored Lehigh Valley's first goal of the preseason and defenseman Adam Karashik tacked on an additional lamplighter early in the second but the host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins pulled away for a 5-2 victory in preseason action on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre.

Jordan Frasca led the way for the Penguins with a pair of goals including a late empty-netter. Jagger Joshua had a goal and an assist for the hosts while former Flyers draft selection Jack St. Ivany blasted home a goal from the point. Lukas Svejkovsky scored against the Phantoms for a second time this preseason.

Nolan Maier started in net for Lehigh Valley and surrendered four goals in the losing effort before Parker Gahagen entered midway through the game in relief turning aside all nine shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier went the distance for the Penguins making 25 saves on 27 shots as Lehigh Valley out shot the Baby Pens 27-25.

The Phantoms struck early to take an initial lead when third-year Phantom Alex Kile flipped home the rebound of a shot by Jordy Bellerive who was cutting across the high slot from right to left to get the goaltender moving. Kile's conversion came at 2:51 into the contest.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton equalized at 8:18 into the game with Jagger Joshua burying his chance on the rush from Evan Vierling. The 2-on-1 lamplighter tied the game at 1-1 but the count didn't stay even for long. Jack St. Ivany rifled home a shot from right point that found the back of the net through traffic just 47 seconds later.

Frasca's first goal of the night came with just 15 seconds remaining in the period. During an extended scramble at the net front, Frasca jumped on a loose puck in the low slot for the 3-1 lead.

Lehigh Valley to within a goal just 5:13 into the second period with defenseman Adam Karashik finding the opportunity to join a quickly developing transition up ice. Karashik neatly maneuvered the pass from Evan Polei along the left boards to chip it home making the score 3-2.

Lukas Svejkovsky's second goal of the preseason came midway through the second period. The Penguins took a 4-2 lead shortly after Nolan Maier had made a strong save but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was still buzzing.

The Phantoms had an opportunity to cut into the deficit just a few minutes later when the Pens took consecutive penalties also resulting in Lehigh Valley receiving 41 seconds of 5-on-3 time. But Wilkes-Barre/Scranton penalty kill withstood the challenge and kept the Phantoms out of the net.

Alexis Gendron had a big chance as well when he found himself past the Penguins defense on a breakaway opportunity but Gauthier made one of his strongest saves of the evening to keep the Phantoms down by two.

Jordan Frasca accepted a long pass behind the defense and scored into the empty net with 4:04 remaining to finish the night.

The Phantoms conclude the preseason at PPL Center on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears. Lehigh Valley is expected to field many of its top players in the final contest before they actually count next week.

The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters also including a Rally Towel giveaway and a Party outside in the Plaza among other festivities on the special night.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 2:51 - LV, A. Kile (J. Bellerive) (1-0)

1st 8:18 - WBS, J. Joshua (E. Vierling, L Svejkovsky) (1-1)

1st 9:05 - WBS, J. St. Ivany (T. Gloves) (1-2)

1st 19:45 - WBS, J. Frasca (D. Hamaliuk, D. Samorukov) (1-3)

2nd 5:13 - LV, A. Karashik (E. Polei, D. Paliani) (2-3)

2nd 10:11 - WBS, L. Svejkovsky (A. Hayes, J. Joshua) (2-4)

3rd 15:56 - WBS, J. Frasca (D. Samorukov) (EN) (2-5)

Shots:

LV 27 - WBS 25

PP:

LV 0/3, WBS 0/3

Goalies:

LV - N. Maier (L) (11/15)

LV - P. Gahagen (ND) (9/9)

WBS - T. Gauthier (W) (25/27)

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Phantoms at WBS Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland at Phantoms (OPENING NIGHT!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville at Phantoms

