Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School Honored as El Lazo de Tucson Community Partner of the Year

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes are proud to recognize Roberto Martinez and Mariachi Los Diablitos De Sunnyside High School as the organization's El Lazo de Tucson Community Partner of the Year.

Martinez was honored today by Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman and the Roadrunners at the First Intermission of the team's NHL preseason contest featuring the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks.

"Roberto and his group of talented musicians and performers have brought joy to our community for years and their pride and passion in El Lazo de Tucson has provided so much entertainment and fun times for Tucson. They have also helped grow the game of hockey in their own unique way."

The Mariachi Band from Sunnyside High School first partnered with the Roadrunners to provide live entertainment at the team's Drive-Thru Community Day on October 10, 2020 as the organization looked for ways to connect with the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the Roadrunners launched El Lazo de Tucson for the 2020-2021 season they again partnered with Mariachi Los Diablitos De Sunnyside High School to perform at all El Lazo games as part of the team's celebration to embrace all that is Southern Arizona.

Roberto Martinez received a B.A. in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona and also completed the Bilingual Endorsement Program at the UA College of Education. He was a cast member for the Walt Disney World Company, Epcot Center, Mexico Pavilion for 33 years.

Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School has also spent many evenings and weekends performing at many events in town including at: University of Arizona, Banner Children's Hospital, Jewish History Museum, FC Tucson Soccer, Red Cross of Tucson and the Jewish History Museum.

The Roadrunnners 'El Lazo' identity is a continuing effort to embrace all that is Southern Arizona and the history and culture of the community. The El Lazo mark features the skull of a Roadrunner in celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and the All Souls Procession (a public ceremony began in Tucson in 1990). El Lazo, Spanish for 'lariat' or 'lasso', is taken from the City of Tucson's city seal that ties together the modern city and the historic area that is now Tucson. The Tucson Rodeo and Parade is held every February and celebrates the ranching history of the area. The skull in the logo is wearing a cowboy hat to reflect this historic tradition in Southern Arizona. The El Lazo identity was unveiled in 2020 and was recognized as the American Hockey League's Marketing Campaign of the Year following the 2022-23 season.

Sunnyside Mariachi performed at today's game and will once again be at the Roadrunners El Lazo de Tucson contests for the 2022-2023 season on: Saturday, October 28; Friday, January 19 and Friday, April 19.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

