Penguins End Preseason With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended their exhibition schedule with a 5-2 triumph over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ends its four-game preseason slate with a 3-1-0-0 record while outscoring its opponents 12-3. Jordan Frasca led the Penguins' offense in its preseason finale with a pair of goals, including the game-winner.
Lehigh Valley notched the night's first goal with Alex Kile knocking in a rebound at 2:51 of the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded with goals from Jagger Joshua and Jack St. Ivany separated by less than a minute.
Frasca's first of the game arrived with 14.6 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Dillon Hamaliuk muscled his way from below the goal line to set up Frasca for the slam dunk that put the Penguins ahead, 3-1.
Adam Karashik cut Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead back down to one on a breakaway at 5:13 of the second period, but Lukas Svejkovsky reestablished the two-goal edge with his fourth point of the preseason five minutes later.
Up 4-2 midway through the second period, the Penguins were assessed back-to-back penalties that put the Phantoms on a two-man advantage. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton staved off the five-on-three kill, and only allowed two shots while both penalties were being served. The Penguins penalty kill finished the preseason a perfect 10-for-10.
Frasca put a bow on things with an empty-net goal at 15:16 of the third period.
Penguins goalie Taylor Gauthier recorded 25 saves for his second victory of the preseason.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its 2023-24 regular season on the road, visiting the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Oct. 13. Game time for the season opener is 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Penguins' home opener will be Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The home opener will feature a 6:05 p.m. start at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023
- Wolves Top Admirals 4-3 in Exhibition Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins End Preseason With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 5,180 Fans Cheer Coyotes to 7-1 Preseason Win; Carcone Named Top Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Farinacci's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Kile and Karashik Strike at Wilkes - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Hold off T-Birds in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 6-3, in Preseason Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School Honored as El Lazo de Tucson Community Partner of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Close Preaseason with 3-1 Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Release Four More from Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Complete Perfect Preseason with 3-1 Victory over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Sends Seven Players to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Assign Brodzinski and Harpur to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Alex Petrovic Loaned to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes NHL Preseason at Tucson Today - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Tucson, 3-2, in Preseason Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener With San Jose on Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Open Preseason with 3-2 OTW at Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Drop Preseason Opener Against Henderson Before Kicking off Regular Season Friday Night in Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins End Preseason With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms
- Penguins Release Four More from Training Camp Roster
- Preseason Visit to Hershey Ends in 1-0 Loss for Pens
- Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling
- Penguins Blank Bears for Second Preseason Shutout