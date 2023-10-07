Flames Assign Three Players to Wranglers

The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Nick DeSimone (D)

Emilio Petterson (LW)

Martin Pospisil (LW)

The Flames now have 27 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, 9 defencemen, and 16 forwards.

