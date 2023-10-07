Flames Assign Three Players to Wranglers
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Nick DeSimone (D)
Emilio Petterson (LW)
Martin Pospisil (LW)
The Flames now have 27 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, 9 defencemen, and 16 forwards.
