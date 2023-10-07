5,180 Fans Cheer Coyotes to 7-1 Preseason Win; Carcone Named Top Star
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona- The Arizona Coyotes closed out the preseason with a dominant 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in front of 5,180 fans in attendance at Tucson Arena on Saturday. Arizona had seven different players hit the back of the net with 10 total hitting the scoresheet. All seven former Roadrunners dressed for the game including Michael Carcone, Brett Hayton, Matias Macelli, Lawson Crouse, Victor Soderstrom, J.J. Moser, and Ivan Prosvetov who was the backup goaltender. Carcone finished the night with two assists as he was voted the first star of the game in his return to Tucson after leading the AHL in scoring last season with 85 points. Other players who had two points for the Coyotes were Jason Zucker (0+2=2), Matias Maccelli, (0+2=2), former third-overall-pick from the 2022 NHL draft Logan Cooley (1+1=2) and former longtime Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (1+1=2).
The first period came off to a slow start until Matt Dumba scored the first goal of the game late at the 18:58 mark. Zucker had the assist and Arizona ended the period up 1-0. The Coyotes broke the doors open in the second, scoring four goals all from Sean Durzi, Liam O'Brien, Jack McBain and Logan Cooley. Cooley's goal came on a penalty shot at 16:19 in the second period. With a 5-0 lead in the final frame, the Coyotes added two more goals from Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse. Anaheim's loan goal of the game was scored by Pavel Mintyukov with assists by Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano. Karel Vejmelka was the winning goaltender, stopping 29 of 30 shots faced while Alex Stalock was handed the loss allowing seven goals on 30 shots.
THEY SAID IT
First Star of the game Michael Carcone on returning to Tucson after leading the Roadrunners in goals for the last three seasons.
"Yeah it was special for me; everyone including the guys made it special to me. They were giving me a little before the game; but just good fun. It was great to be back."
DID YOU KNOW?
Fans from Tucson came out to show support for both the Coyotes and the Roadrunners with over 5,180 fans in attendance. It was a packed house full of Arizona hockey fans who are ready for puck drop just a week away as the Coyotes open their season in New Jersey and the Roadrunners start in Texas against the stars, both on the same day on Fri, Oct 13.
DON'T OVERLOOK IT
Mariachi Los Diablitos De Sunnyside High School was honored as the team's El Lazo de Tucson Community Partner of the year. Roadrunners' Team President Bob Hoffman honored the band's director Roberto Martinez in the first intermission with a personalized Roadrunners jersey. Sunnyside Mariachi has performed at all El Lazo de Tucson games since its inception in 2021.
PHOTO OF THE GAME:
AHL's leading goal scorer last season Michael Carcone notched two assists in his return to Tucson against the Ducks. Carcone signed a two-year contract with the Coyotes in June to remain in the desert in years four and five.
Arizona Coyotes' Michael Carcone on the ice
