P-Bruins Hold off T-Birds in OT
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds erased a 2-0 second intermission deficit before the Providence Bruins squeaked out a 3-2 overtime win in the final preseason matchup at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Colten Ellis and Brandon Bussi kept the opposition off the board through 20 minutes before the Bruins connected for two quick goals in the second from Marc McLaughlin and Reilly Walsh respectively. Providence held the 2-0 edge into the final period of regulation.
However, the T-Birds showed some comeback magic as Drew Callin and Hugh McGing each tallied goals of their own just 27 seconds apart, and just 4:06 into the third, the game was deadlocked, 2-2. Ellis even helped his own cause, picking up the secondary assist on Callin's marker.
Despite being outshot 35-21 in regulation, Springfield got the game to overtime thanks to 33 Ellis stops, but Providence got the last laugh as John Farinacci beat Ellis at 1:35 of OT to secure the Bruins win.
The T-Birds open their regular season slate next Saturday, Oct. 14 against Hartford, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
