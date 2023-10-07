Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forwards David Gust, Mike Hardman and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.