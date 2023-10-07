Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forwards David Gust, Mike Hardman and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
Check out the Rockford IceHogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Tucson, 3-2, in Preseason Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener With San Jose on Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Open Preseason with 3-2 OTW at Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Drop Preseason Opener Against Henderson Before Kicking off Regular Season Friday Night in Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.