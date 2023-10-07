Silver Knights Defeat Tucson, 3-2, in Preseason Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, in the shootout at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday evening. Forward Jakub Brabenec scored the game-winning goal in the shootout, with Mason Morelli and Jonas Rondbjerg also scoring for Henderson.

Tucson got on the board first with a goal from Kolyachonok, assisted by Raty and McGregor.

Rondbjerg tied the game in the first with an unassisted goal after Henderson successfully killed the penalty.

The Roadrunners regained the lead midway through the second. Hebig scored off of a pass from Douglas to give Tucson a 2-1 lead.

Morelli was quick to respond. Assisted by Jake Bischoff, he evened the score at two with a power-play goal just two and a half minutes later. Brabenec then delivered a Silver Knights victory with the lone goal in the shootout.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 23 of 25 shots for a .920 save percentage on the evening, as well as denying the Roadrunners all three shootout attempts.

The Silver Knights will head on the road for their second and final preseason game. They'll face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday, October 8. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

