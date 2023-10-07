Monsters Announce Addition to Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets waived forward Trey Fix-Wolansky for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters. Also Saturday, forwards Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, and Carson Meyer, and defensemen Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen, and Billy Sweezey cleared waivers and were loaned by Columbus to Cleveland.
The Monsters' 2023-24 Training Camp Roster is listed below, alphabetically by position, followed by the team's on-ice schedule. All practice sessions are subject to change, open to the public, and free to attend at the Monsters' official practice facility, Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville.
2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (27) - accurate as of 10/7/23
Forwards (16)
Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Josh Dunne, Trey Fix-Wolansky*, Jake Gaudet, Brendan Gaunce, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Carson Meyer, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy
Defensemen (8)
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Marcus Bjork, Corson Ceulemans, Jake Christiansen, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil, Billy Sweezey
Goaltenders (3)
Brett Brochu, Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves
* - pending waiver clearance 10/8/23
Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule
Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136
Monday, October 9th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
