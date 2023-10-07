Alex Petrovic Loaned to Texas

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by one player. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 33 players (20 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).

