Farinacci's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Thunderbirds

October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward John Farinacci potted the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Providence Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in the final preseason contest on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Marc McLaughlin and defenseman Reilly Walsh also found the back of the net, while forward Brett Harrison recorded two assists.

How It Happened

McLaughlin wristed a shot from the right circle that whistled into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:04 remaining in the first period. Ethan Ritchie and Harrison were credited with the assists.

Walsh caught a pass at the top of the left circle and fired a snap shot that wrung the crossbar and crossed the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 7:17 to play in the second period. Harrison and Dan Renouf received assists on the tally.

Drew Callin scored on a breakaway, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 16:17 left in the third period.

Just 28 seconds later, the puck ricocheted to Hugh McGing at the right post, who tucked it in on the backhand, tying the game at 2-2.

1:35 into overtime, Trevor Kuntar stole the puck away on the forecheck and fed Farinacci in the slot, who dangled through a defender and the goaltender, before flipping the puck into the back of the net.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack for Opening Night on Friday, October 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.