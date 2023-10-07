Wranglers Trim Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today they have assigned goaltender Matt Radomsky to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.
The following players have been released from training camp tryouts and will be reporting to Rapid City (ECHL):
Charles Martin (D)
Carter Robertson (D)
Riley Ginnell (F)
Keltie Jeri-Leon (F)
Jimmy Soper (F)
In addition, goaltender Matt Vernon will return to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL.
