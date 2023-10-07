Penguins Release Four More from Training Camp Roster

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins released four players from their training camp tryout agreements today: forwards Cédric Desruisseaux and Tanner Laderoute, as well as defensemen Davis Bunz and Quinn Wichers

All four players will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

The Penguins' current training camp roster now consists of 31 players, (20 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders). The full training camp roster can be found here.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton concludes its preseason game schedule tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins will open their 2023-24 campaign on the road on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Charlotte Checkers. The 25th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey will start at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum.

