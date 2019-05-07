Cougars Put the 'L' Back in Loons

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (18-14) denied the Great Lakes Loons (18-13) a franchise record 11th victory in a row with an 8-1 triumph on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougar win evened the series at one game apiece.

The Cougars scored in back-to-back innings to grab an early lead. Andy Yerzy collected an RBI single in the second inning. In the third, Eduardo Diaz cracked a solo homer to left with two outs.

The Cougars largest inning of the day came in the seventh inning. Brett de Geus came out of the Loons bullpen to pitch the frame. He walked four of the eight batters he faced in the inning. The Cougars scored four times, highlighted by Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single, Alek Thomas' two-run scoring knock and Andy Yerzy's RBI double.

Dillon Paulson roped an RBI double in the Loons eighth inning to make it 7-1, but the Cougars got the run back in the bottom half on Perdomo's RBI single.

Jackson Goddard (2-1) earned the win. He tossed five shutout innings, scattering three hits and striking out five. Franklyn Soriano pitched 0.2 innings without allowing a run. Blake Workman allowed the only run to cross in his 2.1 innings on the mound. Chester Pimentel struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

Jeronimo Castro (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

