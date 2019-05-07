Beloit Loses Series Opener to Lake County

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers fell to the Lake County Captains on Monday night by a final score of 9-1. Lake County used a big 8th inning to bust the game open, ultimately, putting the game out of reach for Beloit.

The Snappers would get their lone run of the game in the first inning to open up the scoring for either team. After a Lester Madden single to open up the ballgame, Ryan Gridley would double down the right field line to plate Madden and give the Snappers the first lead of the game.

However, that slim lead would not hold, as Lake County would get a run in the third, two runs in the fourth, and a run in the fifth to take the 5-1 lead heading into the final stages of the contest.

The Snappers would fail to muster up much offense in the final four innings, only getting four runners on base, all via the walk.

On the flip side, Lake County would get a huge 5-run inning in the eighth that would bust the game open, putting the Snappers in a hole they just could not climb out of.

The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow with an early 11 A.M. game from Pohlman Field. The game will be the first Snappers School Day of the year as Beloit will take on Lake County again in the second game of the series.

