Captains Extend Winning Streak with Shutout

May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Beloit, WI) - The Beloit Snappers (9-19) did not have an answer for a trio of Lake County Captains (18-13) hurlers on Tuesday. Luis Oviedo, Skylar Arias and Manuel Alvarez combined to shutout the Snappers in a 1-0 Captains victory at Pohlman Field. The win extended Lake County's winning streak to four games.

Oviedo (4-2) turned in arguably his most dominant performance this year, en route to the win. The Captains' starter registered a season-high nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings. Oviedo walked just one Beloit hitter and scattered four hits.

The Captains' offense broke through with the game's first and only run in the fifth. Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre had spun four scoreless frames when Jesse Berardi drove a one-out double to left field. Ruben Cardenas came up next and hit a grounder between first and second. Snappers second baseman Nick Ward ranged to his left and dove on the outfield grass to stop the ball in its tracks. Berardi tore around third and beat the throw from Ward to give the Captains a 1-0 lead on the RBI single by Cardenas.

Skylar Arias and Manuel Alvarez finished out the final three innings on the mound. Arias relieved Oviedo and pitched a pair of scoreless, hitless innings. The lefty struck out three and hit one batter. Alvarez earned his third save with a scoreless ninth. The right-hander struck out John Jones and got Logan Farrar to ground out to second before walking Anthony Churlin with two outs. Alvarez then got Ward to fly out to Hosea Nelson in left to end the game.

With the shutout performance, the Captains' pitching staff has held the Snappers scoreless for 17 straight innings. Beloit's lone run in the first two games of this three-game series came in the first inning on Monday.

The Captains have won the first two games at Beloit and will go for the three-game sweep on Wednesday night. First pitch at Pohlman Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

