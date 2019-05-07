Chiefs Tommy Parsons Named Midwest League Player of the Month
May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Minor League Baseball announced today Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) right- hander Tommy Parsons was named Midwest League April Player of the Month.
Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) right-hander Tommy Parsons went 3-0 with a 0.30 ERA (30.0 IP, 1 ER) in four starts to claim Midwest League Player of the Month honors. Parsons held opponents to a league-best .106 batting average against as he allowed just 11 hits in his league-best 30.0 innings of work. He threw a nine inning, two-hit shutout on April 22 against Quad Cities, the only complete game in the Midwest League in April. Parsons, 23, was signed by St. Louis as a free agent out of Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, on June 12, 2018.
Parsons, as Player of the Month, joins the following Midwest League April award winners named weekly.
Week
Batter/Team
Pitcher/Team
4/4-4/14
Nolan Gorman, Peoria (STL)
Tommy Parsons, Peoria (STL)
(.395/.442/.868, 10 G, 15-for-38, 4 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 10 R, 3 BB, 11 K)
(2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 13 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)
4/15-4/21
Will Benson, Lake County (CLE)
Shawn Dubin, Quad Cities (HOU)
(.444/.500/1.333, 5 G, 8-for-18, 1 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 SB)
(1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)
4/22-4/28
Wander Franco, Bowling Green (TB)
Tommy Parsons, Peoria (STL)
(.429/.500/1.000, 6 G, 9-for-21, 3 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 SB, 2 CS)
(1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 1 SHO, 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)
