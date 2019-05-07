Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... The Hot Rods and Burlington Bees locked into a pitcher's duel from the onset of last night's contest. Easton McGee locked down Burlington, setting down the first eight hitters and not allowing a run over the first six innings. The Hot Rods took the lead in the fourth when Grant Witherspoon singled, then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Osmy Gregorio. The score remained 1-0 Bowling Green into the seventh inning when McGee surrendered a leadoff triple to Francisco Del Valle, who scored on a sac fly to tie the game. After Chris Muller induced double plays in both the eighth and ninth innings, Burlington walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth, but Ford Proctor lined out to short to send the game to extras. In the tenth, Justin Marsden allowed a two-run home run off the left-field foul pole to give Burlington the lead. Chris Betts responded with an RBI single to close the deficit to one run, but Gregorio was called out on strikes with two runners aboard to end the game, sending the Hot Rods to a 3-2 loss to begin a nine-game home stand.

Money McGee... Despite only receiving a no-decision in Monday night's loss, Hopkinsville, KY native Easton McGee tossed arguably the best game of his professional career. McGee worked a career-high 7.0 innings, also setting a new personal best with eight strikeouts. The righty allowed just one run on four hits and didn't walk a batter. So far, McGee's pitched well back in his home state, going 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts at Bowling Green Ballpark, striking out 15 and walking just two over 18.0 innings.

More Awards... After Wander Franco was named Midwest League Player of the Week last week, pitcher Caleb Sampen captured MWL Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 29-May 5. Sampen earned the award after pitching 7.0 shutout innings against Peoria on Friday, May 3, allowing just one hit (a first-inning single), while striking out eight and retiring the final 19 batters he faced in a no-decision. He is the the 11th Hot Rod to earn the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award and first since Resly Linares last season.

Stuck in the Clutch... For the second straight night, Bowling Green had plenty of baserunners, but couldn't come up with the big hit. After stranding 11 runners against Peoria in Sunday, the Hot Rods left 13 runners on base last night, tied for the second-highest total of the season, while going just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. On the year, Bowling Green is hitting .243 with runners in scoring position, which ranks ninth in the Midwest League, but with runners in scoring position and two outs, that number dips to .212, which ranks 12th in the league.

Checking in on a Streak... Michael Smith extended his on-base streak to 17 games (20 games including last season) with his ninth-inning walk last night. The outfielder has reached base in all 17 games he has appeared in this season, thanks in large part to his .438 on-base percentage, The 17-game stretch this season is tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak in the MWL this season and is the second-longest active streak.

Yesterday's Notes... Smith has a 17-game on-base streak...Franco and Brundage both tripled, the first time the Hot Rods have hit multiple triples in a game this season...McGee set career highs in both innings (7.0) and strikeouts (eight)...McGee's 7.0 innings pitched also tie a season high (with Caleb Sampen and Alan Strong) for a Bowling Green pitcher...Bowling Green fell to 3-1 in extra-inning games this year...It's the first extra-inning loss for the Hot Rods since August 27, 2018...The Hot Rods are 8-2 in series openers this season, having dropped their last two after winning their first eight...The Hot Rods are 18-9 all-time against Burlington, 9-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark...Bowling Green had a five-game winning streak over Burlington dating back to 2017 that was snapped...

