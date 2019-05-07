Snappers fall in pitcher's duel to Captains

BELOIT, WI - In the first early home game of the season, the Beloit Snappers dropped Game 2 of the series against the Lake County Captains by a final score of 1-0. The game featured a pitchers's duel between Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre and Captains starter Luis Oviedo whom combined for just 1 Earned Run and 17 strikeouts today.

As mentioned, Aiden McIntyre got the start tonight and will end up with a tough loss. McIntyre threw a dazzling 5 innings striking out 8 hitters, while giving up just 1 run and 4 hits.

Unfortunately, that fifth inning run for the Captains was the only run of the game between either teams allowing Lake County to win by just a 1-0 score.

The bullpen picked right up where McIntyre left off, finishing out the final 4 innings of play. Beloit would bring in Michael Danielak and Charlie Cerny to follow McIntyre and the duo did a terrific job out of the bullpen.

Danielak threw two scoreless innings to follow McIntyre starting in the sixth. Danielak's final line was 2 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, surrendering no runs and no hits.

Cerny would follow Danielak and there 2 solid inning to finish out the game. Cerny's final line read 2 IP, 2 K, surrendering no runs and just one hit.

The Beloit Snappers will be back in action tomorrow when they take on the Lake County Captains in the final game of the series at 6:30. Chase Cohen is slated to get the start tomorrow against Lake County before the Snappers welcome in the Fort Wayne Tincaps for a 3-game set this weekend.

