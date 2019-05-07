'Caps Fall on Cold Night
May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The TinCaps lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate), 3-2, on a cold Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The temperature at first pitch was 52 degrees at first pitch but fell to 45 by the end, feeling even colder.
Both starting pitchers were effective in this one. For Wisconsin (13-17), right-hander Adam Hill was perfect through three and kept the 'Caps off the board until the sixth. For Fort Wayne (13-18), righty Efraín Contreras limited the Rattlers to one run in five innings.
But after the T-Rats scored a two-out run in the bottom of the fifth, the TinCaps quickly claimed the lead. With two outs in the top of the sixth, right fielder Agustin Ruiz lined a go-ahead, opposite-field, two-run double. Ruiz, 19, leads with the team in doubles with nine and RBIs with 22. He ranks in the top five in the league in both categories. Ruiz brought in DH Luis Almanzar, who had walked, and third baseman Tucupita Marcano, who singled.
Wisconsin, which ended a five-game losing streak, rallied for two runs in their half of the sixth inning to regain the lead.
During the bottom of the seventh, the game was delayed for 21 minutes as home plate umpire Kevin Mandzuk had to leave the game after a splinter from a broken bat went in his eye.
The TinCaps put the tying run on in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, but never advanced the runner past first base.
Next Game
Wednesday, May 8 @ Wisconsin (7:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser
- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Logan Gillaspie
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
