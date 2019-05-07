Caleb Sampen Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and in conjunction with the Midwest League, announced on Tuesday that Caleb Sampen was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week of April 29-May 5.

Sampen made one start during that span, but it was one of the best this season for a pitcher in the league. The Indiana native shut down the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, May 3, hurling seven-complete innings while allowing just one hit. After allowing that hit with two outs in the first inning, Sampen went on to retire the next 19 batters in order in a no decision.

Sampen is 2-1 this season with a 3.76 ERA over his five starts for the Hot Rods. He's held his opponents to a .181 batting average this season and has piled up 30 strikeouts over 26.1 innings of work, good for 10.25 strikeout-per-nine inning rate.

The righty becomes the 11th Hot Rod to earn Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Honors and the first since Resly Linares did so in 2018. Others to have won the award include Ethan Clark (2017), Yonny Chirinos (2015), Greg Harris (2015), Kevin Brandt (2013), Jeff Ames (three times in 2013), Taylor Guerrieri (2013), Victor Mateo (2011), and Kyle Lobstein (2010). Matt Moore won the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week Award in 2009, their only year in the league, and is the only Hot Rods pitcher to ever do so.

The Hot Rods back in action on Monday when the team begins a nine-game home stand, starting with a three-game series against the Burlington Bees. Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB first pitch app and TuneIn Radio App. Tickets are available now by calling the Hot Rods Front Office at 270-901-2121 or by visiting www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.