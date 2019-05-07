Streak Snapped

May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





GENEVA, Ill. - Well, you can't win 'em all and the Great Lakes Loons found that out in an 8-1 loss to the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars used dominant pitching and a five-run seventh inning to end the Loons franchise-best 10-game win streak.

The Loons (18-13), no matter the results in the rest of the league on Tuesday, will at least remain in a tie for first place with the loss. Kane County (18-14) snaps a mini three-game losing streak with the win.

Cougars starter Jackson Goddard entered play with a miniscule 1.73 earned run average and was every bit as advertised in his second win of the season. Goddard (W, 2-1) threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Goddard's performance was backed up by bullpen arms Franklyn Soriano, Blake Workman and Chester Pimentel, who combined for the final four innings conceding just one run.

The only run for the Loons came on an RBI-double by Dillon Paulson in the eighth inning off Workman. Paulson, in his final at-bat, extended a season-best on-base streak to 15 games with the hit. The former University of Southern California Trojan leads all of single-A baseball in on-base percentage during his current run.

Kane County score one run in the second and third innings off starter Jeronimo Castro (L, 1-3) and then exploded in the seventh against Brett de Geus. The Cougars scored five runs on four hits and four walks in the inning.

With the pressure of a long win streak no longer being shouldered by the Loons, they simply play for a series win on Wednesday. The rubber match against the Cougars is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EDT with radio coverage on ESPN 100.9-FM beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

