Bees Beat Hot Rods 3-2 in Extras

The Burlington Bees beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 3-2 in the first game of an inter-divisional, three game set Monday night. It took ten innings.

Bowling Green had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Burlington designated hitter Spencer Griffin matched that in the top of the seventh with a sac of his own, scoring right fielder Francisco Del Valle, who had tripled. The regulation nine innings ended deadlocked at one. Second baseman Gleyvin Pineda was the placed runner in the top of the tenth for the Bees. Catcher Harrison Wenson stepped in and took Hot Rods' Justin Marsden's first pitch out of the ballpark to left. Bees lead 3-1. That score stood entering the bottom of the inning.

Tyler Smith came on in relief for the visitors, allowing an unearned run to score on a two out single, but getting Hot Rods third baseman Osmy Gregorio on a called third strike to end it. Bees win 3-2. Cristopher Molina got the win in relief of starter John Swanda. It was the young Dominican's first victory of the year, despite having a league top 10 ERA and average against, and top 12 WHIP. Smith earned a save, his third. He is tied for third in the league for most saves.

The Bees pitching staff leads the Midwest League in ERA with runners in scoring position, and ERA with runners in scoring position with two out. That was the difference in this game, as the Hot Rods left 13 runners on base. They were one for 14 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Michael Stefanic raised his batting average to .333 with a single and double in three at bats. Wenson's home run was his second of the season. He has nine runs batted in.

