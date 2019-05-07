Pitching Swap: Murray Promoted, Winckowski Activated
May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Joey Murray has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin and pitcher Josh Winckowski has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List.
Lansing's official roster is attached, with 24 active players and eight players on the Injured List.
Winckowski (1.04 ERA) will be on the mound tonight as the Lugnuts play the second in a three-game series at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local in Iowa City against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The series was moved to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field due to flooding in Davenport, Iowa.
