Pitching Swap: Murray Promoted, Winckowski Activated

May 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Joey Murray has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin and pitcher Josh Winckowski has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List.

Lansing's official roster is attached, with 24 active players and eight players on the Injured List.

Winckowski (1.04 ERA) will be on the mound tonight as the Lugnuts play the second in a three-game series at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local in Iowa City against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The series was moved to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field due to flooding in Davenport, Iowa.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.