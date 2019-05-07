McGee Has Career Night in 3-2, 10-Inning Loss

Bowling Green, KY - Easton McGee struck out eight batters and worked a career-high 7.0 innings, but settled for a no-decision as the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell 3-2 in 10 innings in the series opener against the Burlington Bees. The Hot Rods dropped to 17-14 ahead of Tuesday night's contest, which will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

McGee and Burlington starter John Swanda traded zeroes for the first three innings. However, the Hot Rods broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Grant Witherspoon led off with a single, then advanced to second on an error. After moving to third on a groundout by Roberto Alvarez, Osmy Gregorio lofted a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Witherspoon to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

McGee continued his career night through the middle innings. In both the fifth and sixth innings, he surrendered leadoff singles. However, he ended both innings with back-to-back strikeouts, setting a career high with eight punchouts.

In the seventh, Burlington's Francisco Del Valle led off with a triple, then scored on a sacrifice fly to right off the bat off Spencer Griffin to tie the game at one apiece. McGee finished the inning, establishing a career high with 7.0 innings pitched.

Bowling Green had opportunities to break the tie late, as Beau Brundage tripled with one out in the seventh, but did not score. An inning later, Ford Proctor led off with a double, but also failed to score.

In the ninth, Burlington put two men on with no one out against Chris Muller, but the Hot Rods turned a 3-2-5-4 double play off an attempted sacrifice bunt to diminish the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Chris Betts and Gregorio were retired to begin the inning, but Brundage, Michael Smith, and Wander Franco all drew walks to load the bases. Ford Proctor then lined out to short to send the game to extra innings.

In the tenth, Justin Marsden took over with a runner at second to begin the inning. Harrison Wenson drilled a 1-1 pitch off the left field foul pole for a two-run homer that gave the Bees a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Betts lined an RBI single to left to pull the Hot Rods within one, but Gregorio struck out looking with the tying run on second to end the game.

McGee worked a career-high 7.0 innings in a no decision, allowing a run on four hits while striking out a career-best eight hitters. Muller worked 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and two walks, but he kept Burlington off the board thanks to two double plays. Justin Marsden (1-1) struck out three in one inning of work, but allowed the deciding two-run home run in taking the loss.

Notes: Smith has a 17-game on-base streak...Franco and Brundage both tripled, the first time the Hot Rods have hit multiple triples in a game this season...McGee set career highs in both innings (7.0) and strikeouts (eight)...McGee's 7.0 innings pitched also tie a season high (with Caleb Sampen and Alan Strong) for a Bowling Green pitcher...Bowling Green fell to 3-1 in extra-inning games this year...It's the first extra-inning loss for the Hot Rods since August 27, 2018...The Hot Rods are 8-2 in series openers this season, having dropped their last two after winning their first eight...The Hot Rods are 18-9 all-time against Burlington, 9-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark...Tonight snaps a five-game winning streak over Burlington dating back to 2017...Bowling Green plays the middle game of the series against Burlington on Tuesday night with a 6:35 PM first pitch... It will be a Tailwaggin' Tuesday, where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark... The Hot Rods will send RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.74) to the mound against Bees RHP Kyle Tyler (1-0, 2.76)... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

