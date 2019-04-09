Comets Reassign Trio to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI. - A trio of players were reassigned from Utica to the K-Wings morning as Reid Gardiner, Kyle Thomas, and Ivan Kulbakov returned to Kalamazoo the team announced on Tuesday.

Gardiner, 23, returns to Kalamazoo where he notched 53 points in 36 games prior to being recalled. Despite being recalled in mid-February, Gardiner ranked third on the K-Wings in points and finished second in goals (26) behind only Chris Collins (28). The Humboldt, SK native also appeared in 21 games with the Comets, totaling three points (2g, 1a).

Thomas, 29, tallied 38 points (15g, 23a) in 41 games for Kalamazoo prior to his recall. The sixth year pro also appeared in six games during his time with the Comets, notching two points.

Kulbakov, 22, returns after his third stint with the Comets this season. The netminder has played in 16 games for the K-Wings posting a record of 8-5-1-1 with a 2.86 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Kulbakov has also played in 25 AHL games posting a record of 10-9-6 paired with a 3.50 goals against average and a .893 save percentage.

All three players are expected to be available when the K-Wings start the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday night in Cincinnati.

All three players are expected to be available when the K-Wings start the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday night in Cincinnati.

