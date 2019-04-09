Komets Announce Playoff Roster

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their playoff roster for the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Tuesday. The Fort Wayne roster includes 23 players. 19 players are on the active list while two are on the reserve list and two are listed as playoff eligible.

Players on the active list are:

Forwards-- Mason Baptista, Brady Shaw, Kyle Hope, J.C. Campagna, Marco Roy, Jamie Schaafsma, Jake Kamrass, Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli and Justin Hodgman.

Defensemen-- Sean Flanagan, Josh Elmes, Kevin Gibson, Chase Stewart, Cody Sol, Ryan Lowney and Cam Knight.

Goaltenders-- Zach Fucale and Alex Dubeau.

Players on the reserve list are Craig Cescon and Anthony Nellis. Players on the Playoff Eligible list are Phelix Martineau and Matthew Weis.

Player Transactions April 8th-- Marco Roy returned to Fort Wayne roster from Laval AHL. Players placed on waivers were Alex Katerinakis, Jiri Patera and Dalton Hamaliuk.

The Komets will open the first round, best-of-seven series against the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center in Toledo Friday at 7:35pm. The series will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format with Toledo having home ice advantage.

2019 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Friday, April 12............. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm ET

Game 2- Saturday, April 13......... Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm ET

Game 3- Wednesday, April 17.... Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 19............. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05pm ET

Game 5- Saturday, April 20......... Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm ET*

Game 6- Tuesday, April 23......... Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35pm ET*

Game 7- Wednesday, April 24.... Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm ET*

*If necessary. All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Tickets for the first two Komet home playoff games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Season tickets for 2019-20 are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

