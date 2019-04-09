Colton Saucerman Returns to Steelheads from AHL Loan in Utica

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman returns to Boise after being released from his PTO with the Utica Comets (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.

Saucerman, 26, appeared in 24 games with the Comets, recording one goal and three assists for four points with 19 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating. The Colorado Springs, Colo. native scored his first career AHL goal on December 12 in his season debut with Utica following his call-up on December 9. In 41 career AHL games, the 5-foot-9, 191-pound defenseman owns one goal and eight assists for nine points with a plus-17 rating.

Saucerman returns to the Steelheads after playing 10 games in Idaho this season, posting three goals and five assists for eight points with 15 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Steelheads on November 13 from the Manchester Monarchs, and in a combined 22 total games in 2018-19 boasts 12 points (four goals, eight assists). Saucerman owns a five-game point streak dating back to November 24 with six points (2 goals, 4 assists) through December 8. He also has played 44 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points through his last three seasons.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

