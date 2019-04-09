Zach Fischer Gets Call-Up to Stockton

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that rookie forward Zach Fischer has been called-up to the AHL's Stockton Heat prior to the conclusion of the AHL regular season. This is Fischer's first career call-up, and he joins the Heat with three games remaining in the year.

Fischer joined the Rush earlier this season on a trade/re-assignment from Kansas City and Stockton, respectively. The 6'1", 200-pound forward notched 3 goals, 5 assists, and 8 points, along with 107 PIM with the Mavericks in 27 games before finishing the year with the Rush. In the Black Hills, Fischer nearly matched his Mavericks point total in under half the time, adding another 3 goals, 4 assists, and 7 points with 61 PIM in 13 games. In total, the first-year pro earned 6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points, and 168 PIM in 40 games.

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Fischer earned an AHL contract with Stockton this year following his major-junior career in the WHL as a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs. He played all but 43 games of his 197 WHL games with Medicine Hat, where he was a teammate of former Rush goaltender Marek Langhamer, who was the first player in organization history to play at the NHL level. His best WHL season came in the 2016-17 campaign, where he re-wrote his career-highs with 32 goals and 63 points in 62 games with the Tigers. Overall, Fischer had 68 goals, 54 assists, 102 points, and 296 PIM in his four years of major-junior. Following his outstanding 2016-17 season, the Calgary Flames selected Fischer with the 140th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

On behalf of the Rapid City Rush organization, THANK YOU for everything Rush Nation!! We couldn't do any of this without you this last season. Check out our happenings in the community this summer, and follow www.rapidcityrush.com and all of our social media platforms for news and updates as we gear up for the 2019-20 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.