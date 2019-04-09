ECHL Transactions - April 9

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:

Brampton:

?Add? Matt Petgrave, D? returned from loan to Utica

?Delete? Anthony Beauregard, F? placed on reserve

Jacksonville:?

Delete? Mikhail Berdin, G? recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Kalamazoo:?

Add? Ivan Kulbakov, G? assigned by Utica

?Add? Reid Gardiner, F? assigned by Utica

?Add? Kyle Thomas, F? assigned by Utica

?Add? Dave Desander, G? added as EBUG (a.m.)

?Delete? Dave Desander, G? released as EBUG (p.m.)

?Delete? Brendan Bradley, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Jimmy Mullin, F? placed on reserve

Kansas City:?

Add?Cliff Watson, D? returned from loan to Ontario

?Add? Jared VanWormer, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Nick Schneider, G? recalled to Stockton by Calgary

Toledo:?

Add? Kent Nusbaum, G? added as EBUG

?Add? Matt Register, D? returned from loan to Hartford

?Delete? Matt Register, D? placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.