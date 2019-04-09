ECHL Transactions - April 9
April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
Brampton:
?Add? Matt Petgrave, D? returned from loan to Utica
?Delete? Anthony Beauregard, F? placed on reserve
Jacksonville:?
Delete? Mikhail Berdin, G? recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Kalamazoo:?
Add? Ivan Kulbakov, G? assigned by Utica
?Add? Reid Gardiner, F? assigned by Utica
?Add? Kyle Thomas, F? assigned by Utica
?Add? Dave Desander, G? added as EBUG (a.m.)
?Delete? Dave Desander, G? released as EBUG (p.m.)
?Delete? Brendan Bradley, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Jimmy Mullin, F? placed on reserve
Kansas City:?
Add?Cliff Watson, D? returned from loan to Ontario
?Add? Jared VanWormer, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Nick Schneider, G? recalled to Stockton by Calgary
Toledo:?
Add? Kent Nusbaum, G? added as EBUG
?Add? Matt Register, D? returned from loan to Hartford
?Delete? Matt Register, D? placed on reserve
