Let's Get Ready for Playoffs

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Final Overall Record: 40-23-6-3, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Win

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS DIVISION SEMI-FINALS (Best of Seven)

April 12 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 13 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 17 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 19 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 20 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

April 23 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

April 24 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Walleye Notes

Walleye finish grind at the end: Toledo had a rough four games (four cities) in five days to end the season. Toledo took a hard fought defeat Wednesday in Cincinnati 3-2 despite Toledo scoring first in the contest. Friday night in Wheeling, Jordan Topping recorded his first professional hat trick to lead the Walleye to a 5-3 road win. Saturday night, goaltender Jeff Lerg got the start but the Walleye took the loss 6-3 to the Brampton Beast. The Walleye finished the regular season in style with a 3-0 road win at Brampton on Sunday with 27 saves from rookie goaltender Trevor Gorsuch.

Toledo in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight season: By virtue of a 40-23-6-3 this season the Walleye were able to punch a ticket to the playoffs for a fifth straight season and seventh in Walleye history. The last time a Toledo team was in the postseason five straight years was the Toledo Storm from 1992 (its first season) through 1999 for eight straight postseason appearances. It was also the fifth straight season that the Toledo Walleye reached the 40 win mark, a first in Toledo ECHL history.

Attendance records set: Toledo continues to set new attendance records including over this past weekend when they set a new record for most sellouts in a single season reaching 31 on Saturday. That bested the old mark of 28 set last season. The Walleye also posted standing room only crowds in a record 16 straight contests, a string that dated back to February 1 against Tulsa. They also finished with a single season record 280,170 total fans and also a new high per game average at 7,783 (official sellout is 7,431).

An old friend or foe: For the fourth time in last five years and third straight season the Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets meet in the postseason. Toledo has won two of the three times the two teams have met in the postseason, however the Komets ousted the Walleye in the Division Finals last season.

Regular season matchups: Toledo went 6-2-3-0 against its closest rival this past regular season. That included a record of 4-0-2 in games played at the Huntington Center. Seven of the 11 meetings during the regular season were decided by just one goal. The Walleye held the scoring advantage in the season series at 37 goals scored to 27 goals against. Toledo went 7-48 on the power play (14.6%) while allowing seven goals in 40 chances (82.5%) to the Komets' power play. The shots were very even as the Walleye finished with a 349-336 edge in the regular season series.

2018-19 Game Logs Toledo vs. Fort Wayne

October 26, 2018 at Fort Wayne: Toledo takes first meeting of the season with a 7-3 win at Fort Wayne. Dylan Sadowy scored twice for the Walleye while Kaden Fulcher stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced.

October 27, 2018 at Toledo: The Walleye opened the Huntington Center for the first time in the regular season and did so with a 3-2 win over the Komets. Pat Nagle stopped 22 of 24 shots to post the win with Hunter Smith netting the game-winning goal.

November 17, 2018 at Toledo: Toledo scored twice in the first period (TJ Hensick and Greg Wolfe) and that is all Pat Nagle needed in a 2-1 Walleye win. Toledo held the Komets to just 20 shots on goal in the game.

November 30, 2018 at Fort Wayne: Fort Wayne picked up their first win over Toledo, scoring 4:01 in overtime to collect a 3-2 win. The two teams combined for 77 shots on goal in the game.

December 15, 2018 at Fort Wayne: Kaden Fulcher stopped of three Fort Wayne shooters as the Walleye defeated the Komets 3-2. Fulcher also had 25 saves during regulation time and in the overtime to pick up the win.

December 22, 2018 at Fort Wayne: Just one week later the Komets scoring three unanswered goals from the second period into the third to post a 5-2 win. Shawn Szydlowski scored twice for Fort Wayne.

December 30, 2018 at Toledo: Both Jordan Topping and Justin Kea banged in goals in the first five minutes of the game but Komets held the Walleye at just two goals in a 3-2 overtime win. Ryan Lowney scored the game-winner 2:28 into the overtime.

January 20, 2019 at Toledo: The night before the Walleye hosted the 2019 ECHL All-Star Game turned into a barn burner as the two teams combined for 74 shots on goal. Goaltender Pat Nagle stopped all five shooters he faced in the shootout while Justin Kea netted the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win.

March 2, 2019 at Toledo: Toledo set a Walleye record on this night with six second period goals on their way to the largest win of the season 11-0 over the Komets. The Walleye players picked up 31 points in the route.

March 9, 2019 at Fort Wayne: A week later the Komets turned the tables on the Walleye by holding Toledo to just one goal on 30 shots in a 4-1 win. Shawn Szydlowski led the way for Fort Wayne with a pair of goals.

March 24, 2019 at Toledo: In the lowest scoring game of the season series, a 1-1 tie was broken in overtime when Anthony Petruzelli scored at 2:37 of overtime for 2-1 Fort Wayne win. Kaden Fulcher took the loss with 29 saves on 31 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.