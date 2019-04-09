Cincinnati's Thomas Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year
April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Matt Thomas of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the 2018-19 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of league coaches. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Rob Murray of Tulsa finished second in the voting, followed by Florida' Brad Ralph, Neil Graham of Idaho and Newfoundland's John Snowden.
The winner of the Defenseman of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday.
Thomas led the Cyclones to the Brabham Cup title as ECHL regular-season champions with a 51-13-8 record for 110 points. Cincinnati went 30-2-4 at home, tying the ECHL record for most home wins and fewest regulation losses in a single season, while the Cyclones' Central Division championship marked their first division title since 2012-13. Thomas also served as a coach for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, marking his third All-Star appearance, tying the most All-Star coaching assignments in ECHL history.
Thomas returned to the ECHL this season after serving as head coach at the University of Alaska-Anchorage for the previous five seasons. He has amassed a career ECHL regular-season record of 393-238-88 in 10 seasons with Atlantic City, Fresno, Stockton and Cincinnati. He ranks seventh in ECHL history in regular-season wins, while he is the league's all-time leader with 97 postseason games coached and is tied for third with 49 playoff wins.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
