Solar Bears Announce 2019 Playoff Roster

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their roster for the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Orlando faces the South Carolina Stingrays in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals, which opens with Game 1 on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center.

Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoff Roster

Forwards (10):

Troy Bourke

Dylan Fitze

Mathieu Foget

Mitch Hults

Chris LeBlanc

Alexei Lipanov

Colby McAuley

Brent Pedersen

Alex Schoenborn

Tayler Thompson

Defensemen (7):

Akim Aliu

Michael Brodzinski

Cody Donaghey

Zach Frye

Alexander Kuqali

Kevin Lohan

Mike Monfredo

Goaltenders (2):

Connor Ingram

Clint Windsor

Playoff Eligible List:

Olivier Archambault

Corbin Boes

Hunter Fejes

Ivan Kosorenkov

Otto Somppi

Oleg Sosunov

Matthew Spencer

Jonne Tammela

Nolan Valleau

The Playoff Roster consists of two veterans and six rookies. 10 players are under contract with the Solar Bears. Three players are under contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando's NHL affiliate. One player is under contract with the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Lightning. Three players are under contract with the NHL's San Jose Sharks, and two players are under contract with the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1) a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2) a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets now. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.