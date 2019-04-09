Walleye Announce Playoff Roster

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye announced today its list of players that will be on the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster. Twenty-One players are on the roster with the first day of playoffs starting Friday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Huntington Center.

Goaltenders Pat Nagle and Kaden Fulcher will be joined by seven defensemen: Marcus Crawford, Kevin Tansey, Brenden Kotyk, Ben Danford, Ryan Obuchowski, Michael Moffat and Randy Gazzola. The 12 forwards on Toledo's roster include: Tyler Spezia, Chris Crane, Shane Berschbach, Zach Gallant, Jordan Topping, Dylan Sadowy, Bryan Moore, Ben Storm, David Pope, A.J. Jenks, Hunter Smith and Greg Wolfe.

Three players were placed on Toledo's playoff eligibility list that includes: Matt Register, Dan DeSalvo and Trevor Hamilton.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Toledo will open the first round, best-of-seven series against the Fort Wayne Komets at home in the Huntington Center on Friday, April 12 at 7:35 p.m. The format will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the Walleye having home ice advantage. Tickets are on sale now at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

