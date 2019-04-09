Beast and Growlers Meet for First Ever All-Canadian ECHL Playoff Matchup
April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, proud affiliates of the Ottawa Senators and the Belleville Senators, are pleased to announce that we have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, for the second time in franchise history.
We'll be taking on the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Newfoundland Growlers.
The two teams have a passionate and intense history, as they met 13 times over the course of the 2018-19 season.
It's also the first time in ECHL history that two Canadian clubs have met in the postseason.
The playoff schedule for round one is as follows:
Game 1: Friday, April 12th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)
Game 2: Saturday, April 13th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)
Game 3: Tuesday, April 16th @Brampton (Game time 7:15 EST)
Game 4: Thursday, April 18th @Brampton (Game time 7:15 EST)
* Game 5: Saturday, April 20th @Brampton (Game time 4:00 EST)
* Game 6: Tuesday, April 23rd @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)
* Game 7: Wednesday, April 24th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)
On behalf of the Beast, we'd like to invite you to the CAA Centre for games three and four of the series, with the potential for game five dependent on how the series goes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019
- K-Wings Set Playoff Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cincinnati's Thomas Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Colton Saucerman Returns to Steelheads from AHL Loan in Utica - Idaho Steelheads
- Thomas Named ECHL Coach of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Announce 2019 Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Reveal Playoff Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast and Growlers Meet for First Ever All-Canadian ECHL Playoff Matchup - Brampton Beast
- Walleye Announce Playoff Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Kamerin Nault Called up by Manitoba Moose - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Comets Reassign Trio to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Announce Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Extend Presenting Partnership with XYMOPrint Through 2020-21 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Logan Thompson Signs PTO with Binghamton Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Announce 2018-19 Team Award Winners - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Beast Stories
- Beast and Growlers Meet for First Ever All-Canadian ECHL Playoff Matchup
- Beast Close out Regular Season with Loss, Begin Gearing up for Playoffs
- Matt Petgrave Selected to 2018-19 All-ECHL First Team
- Beast to Hold 2019 Brampton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Kotak Personal Injury Law
- Paterson Records Shutout as Beast Crush Railers