Beast and Growlers Meet for First Ever All-Canadian ECHL Playoff Matchup

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, proud affiliates of the Ottawa Senators and the Belleville Senators, are pleased to announce that we have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, for the second time in franchise history.

We'll be taking on the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Newfoundland Growlers.

The two teams have a passionate and intense history, as they met 13 times over the course of the 2018-19 season.

It's also the first time in ECHL history that two Canadian clubs have met in the postseason.

The playoff schedule for round one is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, April 12th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)

Game 2: Saturday, April 13th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)

Game 3: Tuesday, April 16th @Brampton (Game time 7:15 EST)

Game 4: Thursday, April 18th @Brampton (Game time 7:15 EST)

* Game 5: Saturday, April 20th @Brampton (Game time 4:00 EST)

* Game 6: Tuesday, April 23rd @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)

* Game 7: Wednesday, April 24th @Newfoundland (Game time 5:30 EST)

On behalf of the Beast, we'd like to invite you to the CAA Centre for games three and four of the series, with the potential for game five dependent on how the series goes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.