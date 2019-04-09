ECHL Announces Suspensions
April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions.
Indy's Rupert suspended
Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended for 14 games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #943, Fort Wayne at Indy, on April 5.
Rupert is suspended for a combination of his game misconduct for boarding, physical abuse of officials and for being a repeat offender.
Rupert missed Indy's game at Wheeling on April 6 and will miss the next 13 games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.
Allen's Gogol, Makowski suspended
Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for five games and David Makowski has been suspended for 11 games as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #953, Allen at Wichita, on April 6.
Gogol is suspended for his spearing match penalty at 19:55 of the third period. Makowski is suspended five games for leaving the bench to join an altercation and six games for fighting following the conclusion of the game.
Gogol will miss the next five games for which he is on an active ECHL roster and Makowski will miss the next 11 games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019
- 'Blades Weekly: Kelly Cup Playoffs Commence at Home - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspensions - ECHL
- Preview of Division Semifinals of 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Captain John McCarron Returns from AHL Loan - Florida Everblades
- Zach Fischer Gets Call-Up to Stockton - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Set Playoff Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cincinnati's Thomas Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Colton Saucerman Returns to Steelheads from AHL Loan in Utica - Idaho Steelheads
- Thomas Named ECHL Coach of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Announce 2019 Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Reveal Playoff Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast and Growlers Meet for First Ever All-Canadian ECHL Playoff Matchup - Brampton Beast
- Walleye Announce Playoff Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Kamerin Nault Called up by Manitoba Moose - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Comets Reassign Trio to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Announce Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Extend Presenting Partnership with XYMOPrint Through 2020-21 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Logan Thompson Signs PTO with Binghamton Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Announce 2018-19 Team Award Winners - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.