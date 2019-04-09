ECHL Announces Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions.

Indy's Rupert suspended

Indy's Ryan Rupert has been suspended for 14 games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #943, Fort Wayne at Indy, on April 5.

Rupert is suspended for a combination of his game misconduct for boarding, physical abuse of officials and for being a repeat offender.

Rupert missed Indy's game at Wheeling on April 6 and will miss the next 13 games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.

Allen's Gogol, Makowski suspended

Allen's Curt Gogol has been suspended for five games and David Makowski has been suspended for 11 games as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #953, Allen at Wichita, on April 6.

Gogol is suspended for his spearing match penalty at 19:55 of the third period. Makowski is suspended five games for leaving the bench to join an altercation and six games for fighting following the conclusion of the game.

Gogol will miss the next five games for which he is on an active ECHL roster and Makowski will miss the next 11 games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.

