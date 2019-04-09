Oilers Reveal Playoff Roster

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced the team's playoff roster Tuesday. The roster consists of 23 players - 19 on the active list, one on reserve, and three are listed as playoff eligible.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Tulsa Oilers Playoff Roster

Goaltenders (3): Evan Fitzpatrick, Ian Keserich*, Devin Williams

Defenseman (8): Dylan Bredo, Eric Drapluk, Chris Forney, Steven Kaunisto, Mike McKee, Scott Moldenhauer, Adam Phillips, John Teets

Forwards (9): Roman Ammirato, Alex Dostie, Alex Globke, Scott Henegar, Alex Kromm, Ian McNulty, Adam Pleskach, Jared Thomas, Ryan Tesink

* - player on reserve

Playoff Eligible (3): Tanner Kaspick, Stephen Perfetto, Charlie Sampair

The Oilers, regular season champions of the Mountain Division have home ice advantage in the best-of-seven series, starting Thursday at 7:05pm at Tulsa's BOK Center. If the team advances past the first round, the Oilers would have home ice advantage again for the Mountain Division Finals, with that schedule to be announced at a later date.

2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Mountain Division Semifinals - Tulsa vs. Kansas City

Game 1 - Thurs., April 11: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 14: Kansas City at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 3 - Wed., April 17: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 4 - Fri., April 19: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sat., April 20: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Tues., April 23: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Wed., April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Season ticket holders can pick up their playoff tickets at the Tulsa Oilers front office, located at 9128 E. 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74145, during the week from 9am-5pm.

Single game playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Tulsa Oilers at 918-632-7825, visiting www.tulsaoilers.com, or www.ticketmaster.com, with tickets starting at just $21.

