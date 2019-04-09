Steelheads Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the team's roster for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

This year's playoff roster consists of eight players from last season's roster as well as 11 players with previous postseason experience. Forward Steve McParland returns as the team's active leading postseason scorer and leads in playoff games played among returners with 16 points (10g, 6a) through 33 games while leading the Steelheads in points this season with 57 points (26g, 31a). Defenseman Charlie Dodero follows with 10 points (1g, 9a) in 27 career ECHL playoff games, all with the Steelheads. Forwards Will Merchant and A.J. White have each played 11 ECHL playoff games, both coming with Idaho.

Three defensemen highlight the roster with non-Steelheads playoff experience. Keegan Kanzig returns to the postseason after helping lead the Florida Everblades to the Kelly Cup Final last season, playing in 15 games over the last two years. Jeff King appeared in four games with the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2018 postseason, and Colton Saucerman leads all Steelheads skaters in playoff experience, owning 22 points (6 g, 16a) through 44 games over the last three seasons.

The Steelheads full playoff roster is listed below.

Forwards (10): Kale Kessy, Will Merchant, Steve McParland, Spencer Naas, Robbie Payne, Elgin Pearce, James Phelan, Henrik Samuelsson, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White

Defense (7): Charlie Dodero, Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King, Brady Norrish, Colton Saucerman, Ondrej Vala

Goaltenders (2): Ryan Faragher, Tomas Sholl

Reserve (2): Mitch Moroz (F), Eric Sweetman (D)

Playoff Eligible: Brad McClure (F), Reid Petryk (F)

Per the ECHL, Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

Tickets for Games 1 & 2 are on sale now! The Mountain Division Semifinals begin Friday, Apr. 12, so act now by contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.