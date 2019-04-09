Kamerin Nault Called up by Manitoba Moose

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Kamerin Nault has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL, and has been called up to the club effective immediately.

Nault started his pro career on a tear. He posted 21 points in his first 20 pro games (12 goals, 9 assists) after ending his college career at the University of Manitoba. He notched points in 13 of his 20 games, and had seven multi-point efforts as one of the most productive rookies in the ECHL.

He showed a penchant for scoring at even strength, with 10 of his 12 goals as a pro in that situation. On top of that, he showed a penchant for scoring overall, with a 19.6% shooting percentage on the season.

He scored his first ECHL goal in his fourth game, a two-goal game, against the Orlando Solar Bears on February 1. His highest output was in a return from injury on March 21 against the Kansas City Mavericks, where he scored his first career hat trick.

"Going home," in essence, the 23-year-old Nault had spent his entire hockey career in his home province of Manitoba before heading stateside on January 24. Prior to joining Greenville, he was a standout player for the Winnipeg Blues of the MJHL, winning the championship in 2014, and earning Second Team All-Star honors in 2016.

The Moose are the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, and through 73 of the 76 games of the season, have a 37-29-7 record. They are locked in a fight for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

