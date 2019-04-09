Solar Bears Extend Presenting Partnership with XYMOPrint Through 2020-21 Season

April 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that local digital printing experts XYMOPrint have signed on to extend its status as the team's presenting partner for the next two seasons, through the 2020-21 campaign.

For the past three seasons, XYMOPrint has been a proud corporate partner of Orlando's professional hockey team, and has continued to expand its partnership with the Solar Bears year after year.

"We believe that XYMOPrint's success comes from the community, so we love having the opportunity to give back by supporting the Orlando Solar Bears and our local sports teams," XYMOPrint COO Stephanie Blackburn said. "And besides, who doesn't love rooting for the home team?"

As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2021 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 15% off their first order and a free Orlando Solar Bears poster!

"We're thrilled to be able to extend our partnership with Stephanie and her team at XYMOPrint." Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "We have enjoyed helping grow XYMOPrint's profile as Central Florida's digital printing experts."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.